Dead body found on Second Ave., incident under investigation

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are investigating a dead body found Monday afternoon in a wooded area.

According to Police Chief Scott Boling, officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of Second Avenue in Three Rivers at 1:17 p.m. on a report of human remains found in the area. Boling said the body was located by a person walking their dog in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the body in a wooded area between Second Avenue and the St. Joseph River. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department was called in to help process the scene.

No further details about the body were released as of Monday afternoon, with more information expected to be released in the next couple of days. The remains were transported to WMed for further examination and identification. The incident remains under investigation.

