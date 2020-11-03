County jail visitation 'on hold' due to coronavirus

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday all non-essential visitation at the St. Joseph County Jail will be on hold until further notice due to concerns around COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

“The safety and health of our jail population and employees is paramount,” St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said.

The measures go into effect Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m. and, according to the Sheriff’s Department, will be “reviewed and revised” as the situation continues to develop.

The measures come the same day that the Michigan Department of Corrections announced they would put measures in place to protect their facilities due to health concerns around the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and declared a state of emergency.

