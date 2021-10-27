Colon man charged in woman's death

COLON — A Colon man is facing a homicide charge in the death of a woman earlier this month.

Michael Lafler, 35, was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court Friday and charged with homicide in an Oct. 15 incident that took the life of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen.

According to Colon police, on Friday, Oct. 15, they were dispatched to a residence for a report of an unresponsive female. According to authorities, they could not revive the woman.

After investigation, it was determined Wallen died from asphyxiation/strangulation. Lafler was arrested, and was arraigned on $1 million bond.

Assisting police in the investigation were LifeCare Ambulance, Colon Rescue, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the WMed medical examiner’s office.

