Cass Co. deputies arrest suspect in Marcellus armed robberies

MARCELLUS — Cass County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred in Marcellus Tuesday evening.

According to police, the name of the suspect is being withheld until arraignment and court proceedings.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station in Marcellus at approximately 5:43 p.m. Police say while information was being taken and the call was being dispatched to the Shell station robbery, a second armed robbery call came in from the Mega Liquor Gas Station down the road, also in Marcellus, at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Information taken at the time gave a basic description of the suspect being the same in both robberies. In both cases the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The amount of money taken has not yet been determined. No one was injured during the robberies.

Within minutes of the second robbery, police say nine units from the Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies arrived and set up a perimeter, while the K9 unit was called in to attempt to locate the suspect who left on foot. It was later determined that the suspect was likely to have fled to a vehicle in the area and left the scene after the second robbery.

Police say Marcellus High School, which was having an event at the time, and other local convenience stores were asked to lock down during the preliminary investigation. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dowagiac Police Department and the Pokagon Tribal Police Department at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact the Cass County Dispatch at (269) 445-1560 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.