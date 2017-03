LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred at the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue on March 3 sometime between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Several items were taken from the home.

Troopers are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.