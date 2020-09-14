Bench warrant issued in McDonough case

UPDATED 2:37 P.M. MONDAY, SEPT. 14

CENTREVILLE — A bench warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

Officials at the St. Joseph County 3B District Court confirmed the bench warrant was issued by visiting judge Vincent Westra, the Kalamazoo County District Court judge handling the case, due to McDonough allegedly violating his bond conditions. The motion was filed by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office on Friday, and the warrant was issued Monday.

No details were specified on what bond conditions were violated.

According to Attorney General spokesperson Ryan Jarvi, McDonough has posted bond on the bench warrant, and the court is in the process of arranging an arraignment date.

McDonough was arrested on May 11 in Lockport Township following a crash where alcohol was determined to be a factor. According to police, McDonough allegedly crossed the center line, veered off the roadway and crashed into a fence in the 17000 block of Lovers Lane. No one was injured.

He was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office on June 23 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and having open intoxicants inside a motor vehicle. McDonough’s pre-trial hearing was July 24.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.