21-year-old arrested in Three Rivers homicide

THREE RIVERS — A 21-year-old Three Rivers resident was arrested Thursday in a homicide investigation in Three Rivers.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Middle Street around 9:43 a.m. for a possible homicide. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 59-year-old Three Rivers resident. The St. Joseph County Major Crimes Task Force was then activated to investigate the incident.

A 21-year-old Three Rivers resident was identified as a possible suspect, and after further investigation, they were taken into custody and later lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. The name is being withheld pending arraignment, and charges of open murder are being sought from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time pending notification of family, was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Kalamazoo for a post mortem exam.

The Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the Sturgis Police Department, the Constantine Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Victim’s Services.

