‘Escaped’ inmate caught

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police officers were contacted on Saturday, Jan. 7 by employees of the Twin County Community Probation Center who reported that an inmate was out of place and considered to have “escaped” from their program.

Officers were familiar with the 35-year-old man, began working contacts and learned he was in a residence inside the Meadow Lane Trailer Park.

Officers coordinated and approached the trailer in question. As officers attempted to make contact with the occupants at the front door, K9 Django and his handler were at the rear of the trailer. The occupants decided to open the door for police as the suspect fled the trailer through another exit. Upon encountering the K9 in the rear yard, the man immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without any injuries.

He was lodged at the St. Joseph County without bond on one count of Escape from a Jail Facility.