Viva brings Tex-Mex cuisine to Mendon

MENDON – A new flavor of dining has arrived in Mendon.

Opened in August of 2018, Viva, located at 225 W. Main St., is the newest restaurant in Mendon, serving Tex-Mex food, such as the fan-favorite West Coast Burrito.

“It has French fries and queso dip inside of the burrito, and it’s all rolled up with steak, chicken, guacamole, sour cream, and it’s hand-held, and it’s delicious,” Viva co-owner Tiffany Thompson said. “I think more people walk out with a smile on their face because of that burrito than anything else.”

Thompson, along with her husband Dave, have had an interesting route to get to Mendon, and to get back to Michigan in general. Tiffany is originally from Kentwood, while Dave is originally from Hastings, and both lived in Las Vegas together while Dave was in culinary school at the College of Southern Nevada.

“My husband and I have been working toward opening our own restaurant for about a decade now,” Thompson said. “He got his culinary arts degree, and I got my business degree specifically so we could get towards this goal.”

Thompson said they chose Mendon because of the building the restaurant is now in.

“We looked for about a year, and we just kept coming back to it,” Thompson said. “We were scared at first, it’s a small town, and we weren’t sure if this small of a town could support a restaurant, let alone the three that are in town, but we realized there’s a large population within a 20-30 minute driving range, and Michiganders will drive for good food.”

Some of the recipes at Viva, Thompson said, were derived from when Dave helped one of his friends open a Vegas restaurant.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.