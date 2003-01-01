Tee it up this summer with St. Joe Valley Golf Club

CENTREVILLE – With summer weather approaching, it’s the perfect time to dust off the clubs and play a round or two of golf. One of the more notable places to play 18 holes in St. Joseph County is at St. Joe Valley Golf Club.

Located just outside of Centreville on M-86, St. Joe Valley Golf Club has been around since 1958. It is an 18-hole regulation golf course, with a par of 68. Co-owner Don Powell, who has owned the course with his wife, Sue, since 2003, said the course has a very unique design to it.

“The course features an old-style design with smaller greens with lots of bunkering and mounding around the greens,” Powell said. “It would be considered what’s called a ‘parkland course,’ because it has trees on it, unlike a links style, where it’s open.”

The clubhouse includes a pro shop with everything people need for a round of golf, and features a bar area that sells beer, wine, liquor, and sandwiches.

St. Joe Valley Golf Club is also very active with fundraising events in the county.

