Tedrow’s Florist and Greenhouse: Family-owned, more than just flowers

By Samantha May Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — For nearly 30 years, the family-oriented team at Tedrow’s Florist and Greenhouse in Centreville have provided their customers with fresh-grown flowers and gifts for any occasion, including weddings, funerals, prom, and those “just because” gifts for that special person.
“We really do have a family thing going on here. I can’t think of a better thing for a family to do together. My sister is the one with the cactuses, my brother is the one with the orchids, and my mom is everything and anything living and green,” Owner Mary Rozeboom said.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

