Hoffman Street Grocery employees Danielle Penny (left) and Chris Rudd show off an old picture of the Hoffman Street Grocery building. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Hoffman Street Grocery: Meat, beer, and more

Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS – Hoffman Street Grocery has been around the Three Rivers area in many different forms since at least the 1950s. Over the years, their selection has changed a great deal, and now offer a lot more than your standard grocery products.
“We offer a great selection of craft beer, and we are the only ones in the county that offer them,” Hoffman Street Grocery employee Chris Rudd said. “We have the best fried chicken, and we change up our selection daily. We also have potato wedges, potato cakes, rib tips, baby back ribs, as well as a deli case with wraps we made daily, homemade chicken salad, and a lot of other things.” Rudd said their meat selection comes from Sherwood Distributing, headquartered in Detroit with an office in Grand Rapids.
