Getting fit and leaving no doubt

THREE RIVERS – For those looking to stay healthy and get fit in a unique environment, The Pit Fitness Ranch is the newest option for doing just that in the Three Rivers community.

Located at 14791 Hoffman Rd., a mile west of U.S. 131 on the site of an old gravel pit, The Pit is the 65-acre home of two establishments, So Flexy Yoga and the new location of Triple River CrossFit. Owners Brock and Amanda Yost said they moved into the new buildings on April 1, and hope to create a community through this endeavor.

“What we’re doing is we’re trying to incorporate and mold all of the different fitness genres out there into one community,” Brock said. “We have everything from yoga, hiking and biking on our trails, we have water for swimming, we have classes that provide kettle bell courses, we have cardio-only courses, we have weight-training courses, and we have CrossFit, which incorporates all those together as one.”

“Everything’s a group class, so you’re accountable to your friends and accountable to the time you signed up to come, so it keeps that excitement and camaraderie within each class,” Amanda said.

