A1’s Auto Detailing treats cars like our own

THREE RIVERS — Twenty-year-old Ashley Ives conquers being a full-time student, having a full-time job and being the owner of A1’s Auto Detailing, a mobile detailing business that provides cars and trucks within the Three Rivers and Marcellus area with quality interior and exterior cleaning.

Ives began her passion for detailing after tackling a list of chores from her dad, Al Ives, at the age of 12. She said she found love in detailing and started a few jobs cleaning cars for her friends and family.

Once she obtained her drivers license, the measly tasks turned into a business. She now rents a space for her equipment in Three Rivers, in order to detail in the winter months, and travels to clients in a 20-mile radius from the Three Rivers location and from her home in Marcellus.

“I love seeing how happy people are after they get their vehicle back all clean. I take before and after pictures, and they say ‘oh my gosh, it looks better than when I got it’ or ‘it looks brand new.’ That is definitely the most satisfying part of my job,” she said.

“(...) I really get to know my clients. I feel like most businesses are focused on getting you in and out, so they can get your money and get your car out. I had a passion for this type of cleaning. I started with cleaning my dad’s vehicle, I have cleaned mine, and my motto is that we treat your cars like our own, and that is what I do. I had to pay for all my stuff on my own and that has given me a value and standard to treat everyone’s car with care.”

With a full-time job at Kadant Johnson and working toward her associate degree in business, and soon her Organizational Resource Management degree, at Glen Oaks Community College, Ives said she tries to schedule two auto-detailing jobs per week. Although running the business alone, she spends about four hours on any interior or exterior job, while spending about eight hours on a full service cleaning, both exterior and interior.

“I am just very glad I have clients that are okay with how long it takes and work with me, but I also work around their schedules too. Their time comes before mine. If I have to go to their work and pick it up, or go to their house and detail, that is why I am mobile and I have my own space,” she said.

A1’s Auto Detailing charges a hand wash at $30-40, interior detailing at $75-90, exterior detailing at $80-90, with the full-service detailing which includes both interior and exterior at $170-180. Ives said she is willing to drop the price depending on the duration of the clean and the type of interior, such as leather versus fabric.

“It is definitely rewarding when my clients are very happy with the work I have done that they come back for another and another. I really appreciate that they support helping me with my tuition for college,” she said.

Ives said the income she earned from her business goes back into financially supporting her education. She appreciates clients who are supporting her in her dream to become a future business manager.

A1’s Auto Detailing can be reached at (269) 858-6290 or via email at ashleym14.27@gmail.com. Unfortunately, Ives said she is booked throughout the month of May, but will be eager to schedule a future appointment.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.

If you would like to see a particular business featured, please contact us at news@threeriversnews.com or call us at 279-7488.